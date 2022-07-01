Karnataka

40 injured as buses collide in Shivamogga

Special Correspondent Hassan: July 01, 2022 19:24 IST
Updated: July 01, 2022 21:51 IST

More than 40 people suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two buses near Lakkinakoppa in Shivamogga on Friday. A KSRTC bus heading towards Shivamogga from Sringeri and a private bus on its way to Koppa from Shivamogga met with the accident.

Including the drivers of both the buses, more than 40 people suffered injuries, said a press release issued by Shivamogga Police. Tunga Nagar Police have reached the spot. The injured have been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga.

