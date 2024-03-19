ADVERTISEMENT

40 girl students fall ill in hostel in Raichur district

March 19, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 40 girl students fell ill in Arakera town of Raichur district on Tuesday after they had had dinner on Monday night. They complained of abdomen pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

They are all inmates of a Scheduled Tribes hostel in the town.

Out of 400 girl students, 40 complained of abdomen pain, vomiting and diarrhoea and they were immediately taken to a Primary Health Centre located in the town and provided necessary treatment.

District Health Officer Surendra Babu, who rushed from Raichur to Arakera, took stock of the situation and also, supervised the medical treatment given to the affected students.

“All affected students are normal now. Except three students, the others have been discharged from hospital. Those still in hospital are likely to be discharged late tonight,” Dr. Surendra Babu told The Hindu over phone.

