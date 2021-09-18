40 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Saturday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,10,576. So far 1,346 people have died in the district.

Among the fresh cases, one each was in Alur and Belur, four in Arkalgud, 10 in Arsikere, eight in Channarayapatna, five in Hassan, four in Holenarsipur, five in Sakaeshpur and two more from out of the district.

As many as 540 people are under treatment in the district.

Shivamogga reported 18 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Saturday. Among the fresh cases, six were in Shivamogga, five each in Tirthahalli and Sagar, and two in Hosanagar taluk.

So far 1,065 people have died in the district due to the infection. As many as 168 people are under treatment in the district.