‘40% cut’ charge: Contractors to hold mega rally in Jan. demanding action

Bengaluru

13 December 2021 23:44 IST

Association alleged that 30% to 40% of sanctioned funds for projects go for bribes

Demanding that the government curb corrupt practices in various departments, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has decided to organise a mega protest rally in Bengaluru in January. The announcement came amidst the ongoing legislature session where the issue is expected to be raised by the Opposition.

The association has alleged that 30% to 40% of the sanctioned amount for the projects go for bribes in various departments such as the Public Works Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Water Resources, and Rural Development Department. The association had even written letters to the Prime Minister, the Governor, and the Chief Minister seeking intervention.

On Monday, at a press conference, D. Kempanna, president of the association, said that over one lakh contractors of the State will take part in the protest rally.

Advertising

Advertising

“Every year, corruption level is increasing. No government takes measures to curb the practices. Corruption is happening from the stage of tender process to clearance of bills. Due to corruption, the quality of works is being compromised. In addition, contractors of the State are being ignored while awarding contracts and people from outside the State are preferred,” he alleged.

Mr. Kempanna said protests are being organised at the district level already. The association has demanded the government order an inquiry on corruption at the highest level.

“The State Government should think about bringing more transparency in the tender process and payment of bills. A new system should be brought involving high end technology to end corrupt practices,” he said.

The association has also asked the State Government to clear pending bills of ₹22,000 crore.

The association said the PWD, Water Resources, and the BBMP are yet to clear pending bills of over ₹10,000 crore.

The State Government was asked to abolish the package system in calling tender, instead of calling tender for each project. “The departments are clubbing multiple projects and announce it as a package to call tender. This is being done to favour contractors from neighbouring states. Package system should be stopped in coming days,” a press release from the association said.