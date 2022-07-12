₹40 crore released for removing silt in Harangi, Cauvery: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has released a sum of ₹40 crore for removing silt in Harangi reservoir in Kodagu and also in the Cauvery as silt accumulation was blamed for flooding of river in low-lying areas and on the river banks.

Mr. Bommai said he has asked the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) to implement the work.

The Chief Minister also told the Forest Department officials during his meeting in Madikeri that removing timber logs that flow in rivers during flood situations have been damaging bridges and blocking free course of the river during deluge. “Do not bother about the claimants of the logs as of now. Take up the work of removing the logs from the river course on priority as the block near bridges has been causing flooding,” he told the officers.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok, Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil, Minister for Energy Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Kodagu B.C. Nagesh, MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah were present.