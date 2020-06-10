₹40 crore released for providing assistance to auto, cab drivers

The State government has released ₹40 crore to the Transport Department towards COVID-19 relief for autorickshaw and cab drivers. This will fund relief assistance of ₹5,000 each for 80,000 drivers.

The order states that if further funds are needed, measures will be taken to provide it from either the Contingency Fund or Supplementary Estimates of the State Budget.

While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa claimed 7.5 lakh drivers will be given a compensation of ₹ 5000 each, till date only 2.12 lakh drivers have applied for the relief, of which only 40,000 of them have received it. The amount now released will fund the relief assistance of another 80,000 drivers.

Autorickshaw and cab drivers’ unions have blamed rigid eligibility criteria for relief assistance for fewer applications than the target.

They have demanded that these criteria be relaxed to ensure relief reaches the maximum number of beneficiaries who are in dire need of assistance.