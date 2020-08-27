₹40-cr. blueprint for development of Jog

Providing a ropeway is part of the plan for the development of Jog Falls in Shivamogga district.

BENGALURU

27 August 2020 23:47 IST

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi on Thursday said that his department had prepared a blueprint for developing Jog at a cost of ₹40 crore.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that providing a ropeway was part of the blueprint. Similar plans were also afoot for development of Nandi Hills and Kodachadri, he said.

With an intention to increase the pension of artists during COVID-19 times, the government had spent ₹58 lakh, he said.

Stating that the floods and COVID-19 had come in the way of the department’s progress, he expressed confidence that it would recover slowly. Already, the State-held Jungle Lodges and Resorts had seen 50% recovery, he said.