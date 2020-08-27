Karnataka

₹40-cr. blueprint for development of Jog

Providing a ropeway is part of the plan for the development of Jog Falls in Shivamogga district.

Providing a ropeway is part of the plan for the development of Jog Falls in Shivamogga district.  

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi on Thursday said that his department had prepared a blueprint for developing Jog at a cost of ₹40 crore.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that providing a ropeway was part of the blueprint. Similar plans were also afoot for development of Nandi Hills and Kodachadri, he said.

With an intention to increase the pension of artists during COVID-19 times, the government had spent ₹58 lakh, he said.

Stating that the floods and COVID-19 had come in the way of the department’s progress, he expressed confidence that it would recover slowly. Already, the State-held Jungle Lodges and Resorts had seen 50% recovery, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 11:47:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/40-cr-blueprint-for-development-of-jog/article32459965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story