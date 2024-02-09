‘40% commission’: It is BJP’s turn to hit back at Congress

February 09, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

With Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D. Kempanna alleging that “40% commission” practice is continuing even in the Congress government, the BJP, which faced a similar allegation when in power in the previous term, has now hit back at the ruling party.

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whose government faced allegations of corruption and was on the receiving end of a massive campaign ahead of the Assembly election last year, said, “Every step of the Vidhana Soudha has a story to tell on the corruption in the Congress government.” BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said, “In reality, the kickback is 80% and not just 40%.”

At a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Kempanna said, “According to my information, 40% commission culture is still prevalent in the Congress government. When the BJP was in power, the MLAs and MPs were asking the money. However, now, officials are asking for money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He refused to name the officials as at least five officers have filed defamation cases against him for making allegations and there is a restraining order as well. He alleged that if contractors do not pay a bribe, officials do not release bills and issue work orders. “The State is controlled by these officers,” he alleged. Mr. Kempanna, however, added that the association had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah multiple times and “about 50% of the problem is now resolved”.

When allegations against the Congress government was brought to his attention, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “They can take the complaint to the committee headed by the retired High Court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das which is already probing the 40% commission allegation.” The committee has been set up by the Congress government to probe the corruption allegations levelled by the contractors’ association during the BJP regime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.