40% commission culture continuing under Congress regime too, says Karnataka contractors’ association president Kempanna

February 09, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka State Contractors’ Association President D. Kempanna has alleged that 40% commission practice is continuing even in the Congress government due to which contractors are suffering.

When BJP government was in power, Mr. Kempanna had alleged that in several departments, contractors had to pay 40% kickback to bag tenders and to get bills cleared. The Congress had then picked up the issue as a major poll plank.

“According to my information, 40% commission culture is still prevalent in the Congress government. When BJP was in power, the MLAs were asking the money and now officials are collecting the cash. However, we do not know whose orders these officials are following,” alleged Mr. Kempanna in a press conference.

Refuses to name officials

He refused to name the officials as at least five officers have filed defamation cases against him for making allegations. There is a restraining order, as well. He further alleged that if contractors do not pay bribe, officials do not release the bills and issue work orders. The State is controlled by these officers, he alleged. Mr. Kempanna said the association met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah multiple times and “about 50% of the problem is now resolved.”

Seizing the opportunity, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said when Mr. Kempanna levelled allegations against the BJP, the Congress had turned it into a poll plank and now the same contractor was levelling allegations of commission against the ruling party. “In reality, the kickback is 80% and not just 40%,” he said.

He also urged the State government not to call tender in package system due to which small and mid-level contractors are unable to participate.