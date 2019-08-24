40 cases redressed at Hubballi pension adalat

As many as 40 cases related to pension were redressed on the spot during the All-India Pension Adalat held for railway pensioners here on Friday.

In the Pension Adalat conducted by Hubballi Division of South Western Railway at Conference Hall of the Divisional Office, 49 cases were registered in all, a release stated. Of these, 40 were redressed immediately and the remaining nine would be disposed of shortly. Also, 15 new cases were registered on Friday.

Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Prashant Mastiholi, Divisional Personnel Officer Ravikumar, Assistant Personnel Officer Shrikant, Assistant Divisional Finance Manager A. Sudhakar, and others monitored the adalat. Officials of the Personnel and Accounts Department, pensioners that fall under the jurisdiction of Hubballi division, members of All-India Retired Railwaymen’s Federation, and members from Pensioner’s Association took part. It coincided with the similar adalats being held across Indian Railways as well as other Ministries and departments.