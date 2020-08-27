40 beggars rescued in Hassan

Hassan

The Hassan police, with the cooperation of the Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC) and the Department of Women and Child Development, on Thursday, conducted a drive and rescued 40 beggars in the city. The drive was conducted in the wake of a recent incident in which a beggar woman was murdered here.

The team of officials visited the bus stand, traffic joints, and other busy areas, where beggars are normally found. They were all taken in vehicles for a COVID-19 test. Many of them were reluctant to go with the police. However, senior officers convinced them after assuring them safety and essential facilities. Additional Superintendent of Police B.N. Nandini said the drive was conducted in the wake of recent crimes involving women with no caretakers. “We will provide temporary shelter for the rescued people and later send them to designated homes. Right now, we have a designated place for men in the city. Women would be sent to homes located in other cities,” she said.

The officers have a plan to conduct similar drives in other parts of the district as well. Commissioner of the CMC R. Krishnamurthy said the CMC had arranged a night shelter facility in the city. However, there was no facility for the rehabilitation of woman beggars. “We have a facility only for men. We have sent a proposal to the State government for the construction of a facility for women as well,” he said.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development K.G. Dileep and others took part in the drive.