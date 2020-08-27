40 beggars rescued in Hassan

The Hassan police, with the cooperation of the Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC) and the Department of Women and Child Development, on Thursday, conducted a drive and rescued 40 beggars in the city. The drive was conducted in the wake of a recent incident in which a beggar woman was murdered here.
The team of officials visited the bus stand, traffic joints, and other busy areas, where beggars are normally found. They were all taken in vehicles for a COVID-19 test. Many of them were reluctant to go with the police. However, senior officers convinced them after assuring them safety and essential facilities. Additional Superintendent of Police B.N. Nandini said the drive was conducted in the wake of recent crimes involving women with no caretakers. “We will provide temporary shelter for the rescued people and later send them to designated homes. Right now, we have a designated place for men in the city. Women would be sent to homes located in other cities,” she said.
The officers have a plan to conduct similar drives in other parts of the district as well. Commissioner of the CMC R. Krishnamurthy said the CMC had arranged a night shelter facility in the city. However, there was no facility for the rehabilitation of woman beggars. “We have a facility only for men. We have sent a proposal to the State government for the construction of a facility for women as well,” he said.
Deputy Director of Women and Child Development K.G. Dileep and others took part in the drive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath