40 arrested for violence in Hubballi over provocative post

Prohibitory orders clamped till April 30

Hubballi which witnessed violence on Saturday night over a provocative post remained calm on Sunday. Violence erupted in the city with a mob indulging in stone throwing over a provocative “WhatsApp status” of a youth on Saturday night. The post showed a morphed image of a saffron flag flying on a mosque. Public property was damaged and several policemen were injured in the incident.

Forty people have been arrested for the violence and security has been tightened. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city till April 30. The police took out a route march in the areas which witnessed violence.

Tension prevailed on Saturday night after a mob which had gathered before the Old Hubballi police station seeking action against the youth turned violent and started pelting stones and damaging police vehicles.

The police resorted to lathi-charge. burst tear-gas shells and then fired in the air to disperse the crowd. In all, 12 police personnel, including an inspector, suffered injuries in the stone pelting.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that the violence started after the arrest of the youth. A total of eight cases have been registered at the Old Hubballi police station. Seven cases pertain to the stone pelting, damage to public property and vehicles. The first case relates to the provocative post of a student, Abhishek Hiremath, who has already been arrested.

A few leaders of the Muslim community had filed a complaint with the police after the provocative post and the youth was soon arrested. Trouble started after news about the youth’s arrest spread and a mob gathered before the Old Hubballi police station. Some in the mob wanted the police to hand over the youth to them.

The crowd started swelling and appeals by the police and community leaders to them to disperse did not yield any result. Those in mob started arguing with the police and the tension escalated. A few minutes later, stone pelting started.

Some in the group overturned a police jeep and damaged a few other vehicles. It was only after the police fired in the air that the crowd dispersed. Stones were also pelted at a Anjaneya temple and a hospital in the locality.

Tense but under control

The situation was tense but under control now. Mr. Labhu Ram led a route march in the violence-hit localities.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil also visited the Old Hubballi localities to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, a few Hindutva activists submitted a memorandum to the police seeking action against miscreants who had damaged public property.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who was in Hosapete to participate in the BJP State executive committee meeting visited Hubballi. Along with former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, he visited the Anjaneya Temple which was targeted. He said a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

Husbands of two recently elected municipal councillors have also been taken into custody for questioning. Meanwhile some parents came to the Police station pleading innocence of their wards who have been arrested and few entered into argument with the Police personnel.