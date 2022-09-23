4-years honors course likely at varsity campus in Mysuru

It will help arrest possible depletion in student strength and also make departments sustainable, says sources

Vice Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar chairing the Academic Council meeting of the University of Mysore in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

In a bid to overcome the possibility of reduction in student strength due to creation of new varsities in Karnataka, the University of Mysore is contemplating with the idea of launching 4-year honours courses in its existing PG departments at Manasagangotri.

The University’s jurisdiction — and consequently the student strength — is expected to shrink as the government is proposing universities in different parts of the State including at Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts whose colleges, at present, come under the ambit of the UoM.

The issue came up for discussion at the Academic Council meeting of the varsity on Friday when the members drew attention to the Government’s policy and its fallout.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said he has already advised 12 PG departments to introduce 4 years honours courses so that it will increase student intake.

Meanwhile, other sources in the varsity said there are 50 departments in Manasagangotri and all of them have been advised to launch four-year honours courses as per NEP 2020. This will not only arrest the possible depletion in student strength but make the departments sustainable, the sources added.