4-year-old beaten black and blue at anganwadi

A four-year-old boy was allegedly brutally beaten up at an anganwadi centre run by the Department of Women and Child Development at Ennekoppa village in Sorab taluk. Nirmala, the anganwadi worker responsible for the incident has been suspended and a probe has been ordered.

When Manu, son of Anjaneya, a farmer from Ennekoppa village, returned home from the anganwadi centre on Thursday, he complained of severe pain on his back. His parents were shocked to find bruises and blood clots all over his back and arms. Manu said that he was beaten up for refusing to write.

On Friday, a grama sabha was convened in Ennekoppa to discuss the issue in which Child Development Project Officer Diwakar K.C. took part. The villagers condemned the incident and demanded action. Mr. Diwakar told The Hindu that a detailed report had been sent to the higher authorities.

Geetha Shivamurthy, chairperson of the District Child Welfare Committee, said that the representatives of the committee have spoken to the parents of the victim. The committee will bear the expenses of medical treatment for the child.