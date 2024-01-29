4 school students dead in road accident in Karnataka

January 29, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Four school children died and eight others were injured in a road accident in Alagur in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on January 28. They are all students of a school run by Vardhaman Education Society.

A tractor hit their school bus while they were returning from the school day celebrations.

Sagar Kadkol and Basavaraj, both 17, Shweta and Govind, both 13, died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Bagalkot. They are recovering, police said.

