ADVERTISEMENT

4 school students dead in road accident in Karnataka

January 29, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Eight others were injured

The Hindu Bureau

Four school children died and eight others were injured in a road accident in Alagur in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on January 28. They are all students of a school run by Vardhaman Education Society.

A tractor hit their school bus while they were returning from the school day celebrations.

Sagar Kadkol and Basavaraj, both 17, Shweta and Govind, both 13, died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Bagalkot. They are recovering, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US