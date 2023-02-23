ADVERTISEMENT

4 of family from Karnataka killed in road accident in Dubai

February 23, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Yadgir

They had gone to Mecca, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, on a pilgrimage. They were travelling in a bus, which collided with a container

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a highway in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. The family was travelling in a bus, which collided with a container. 

Four members of a family from Raichur in Karnataka were killed while one person sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Dubai, UAE on February 22.

The family is from Dwaraka Nagar in Raichur. They had gone to Mecca, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, on a pilgrimage on February 14. According to sources, they were travelling in a bus, which collided with a container. 

B. Nikhil, Superintendent of Police, Raichur district, told The Hindu, “The deceased are Shafi Sulled, 53, his wife Siraj Begam, 45, his daughter Shifa, 20, and his mother Baby Jan, 64. Shafi’s son Sameer sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He, quoting sources, said that the final rites of the deceased will be done in Dubai since they died in a holy place.

Shafi was a personal assistant of the Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Science in Raichur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US