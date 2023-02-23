4 of family from Karnataka killed in road accident in Dubai

February 23, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Yadgir

Four members of a family from Raichur in Karnataka were killed while one person sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Dubai, UAE on February 22.

The family is from Dwaraka Nagar in Raichur. They had gone to Mecca, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, on a pilgrimage on February 14. According to sources, they were travelling in a bus, which collided with a container.

B. Nikhil, Superintendent of Police, Raichur district, told The Hindu, “The deceased are Shafi Sulled, 53, his wife Siraj Begam, 45, his daughter Shifa, 20, and his mother Baby Jan, 64. Shafi’s son Sameer sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai.”

He, quoting sources, said that the final rites of the deceased will be done in Dubai since they died in a holy place.

Shafi was a personal assistant of the Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Science in Raichur.