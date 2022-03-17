₹4 lakh stolen from ATM kiosk

Unidentified men stole money from an ATM kiosk in Honaga village of Belagavi district on Thursday.

The men took away nearly ₹4 lakh from the India1 ATM kiosk in the early hours.

However, there was no indication of anyone tampering with the lock, the shutter or the teller machine, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) V. Sneha, Circle Inspector Gurunath I.S., Sub-Inspector Narayan Patawardhan and others visited the spot. A case has been registered.