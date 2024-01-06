ADVERTISEMENT

4 killed in accident near Hubballi, 5 others injured

January 06, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The four persons were standing by the roadside after an earlier accident

The Hindu Bureau

Poor visibility due to fog is said to be the reason for the accidents.

Four persons, who were standing by the roadside after an accident, were killed on the spot after a truck ran over them, near Hubballi on January 6. Five others sustained injuries in the two accidents.

The accident occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway at Belligatti in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district of Karnataka.

The deceased are Manikanth, 26, Chandan, 31, Pawan, 23 of Arakalgud in Hassan district, and Harishkumar, 34, from Bengaluru.

According to the Superintendent of Police, who visited the spot, one proceeding to Goa from Arakalgud in Hassan district was involved in an accident with another car heading from Bengaluru to Shirdi near Belligatti around 4.30 a.m. One car was parked by the roadside, and was hit by the other from behind.

Nine persons were travelling in two cars. Four persons were injured.

After the injured persons were taken to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, the remaining five were reportedly standing by the roadside when a truck hit one of the cars and ran over them, killing four of them on the spot. One person was injured and was shifted to the hospital, he said.

Poor visibility due to fog is said to be the reason for the accidents.

District in-charge minister Santosh Lad visited KIMS Hospital and enquired about the health of the injured.

Kundagol police have registered a case. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody.

