4 killed as crowded bus overturns in Tumakuru district

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V

March 19, 2022 12:22 IST

Both the driver and the conductor who survived the accident fled the scene.

As many as four people, including two students, were killed and more than 20 others injured when an overcrowded private bus heading towards Pavagada, Tumakuru district, overturned on Saturday morning. The bus driver was reportedly speeding and lost control of the wheel near Pavagada while negotiating a curve on the road.

It was heading to Pavadada from Hosakote with more than 80 passengers on board, said police. What compounded the tragedy was that it was over-crowded with people hanging out from the doors, clinging on to the ladder at the back and sitting on its roof. “When the bus turned, they were flung out into the thorny bushes along the road,” the police added.

Advertising

Advertising

Most of the passengers in the bus were students or people going to work. The driver and the conductor escaped soon after the accident. One of the passengers travelling in the bus called his relatives in the nearby village to alert them. Soon after, villagers arrived at the spot and shifted the injured to Pavagada, Tumakuru and other hospitals in Bengaluru.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also the minister in charge of the district, has ordered for a detailed probe on the incident.