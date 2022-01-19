4 IPS officers transferred

Bengaluru

19 January 2022 23:27 IST

The State Government on Wednesday transferred four IPS officers. Santosh Babu, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru, has been posted with immediate effect as Superintendent of Police, Ramanagaram. IPS officer S. Girish, who held that post, is now Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield.

G. Radhika, who held the post of Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga, is the new Director, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Security & Vigilance). The post in Chitradurga will be held by K. Parashurama, who was Superintendent of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.

