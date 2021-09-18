4 from Karnataka bag NSS awards

Bengaluru

After a gap of six years, four National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinators in Karnataka have been selected for the prestigious national NSS awards.

Dr. B Vasanth Shetty of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has been selected for the university-level award. Sureshshappa K. Sajjan of JSS Banashankari College for Arts and Commerce in Dharwad; Sirish Gowardhan of K.S. Institute of Technology (KSIT), Bengaluru; Bindia Shetty of Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal near Mangaluru, have bagged awards for college-level NSS coordinators.

NSS Day is observed on September 24. The NSS was launched by late prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1969 to mark the centenary birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Then Union education minister V.K.R.V. Rao launched the scheme in 37 universities across India. It has now been extended to all the States and universities in the country.

NSS award winners would be felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhavan in Delhi on September 24.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda congratulated the award winners.