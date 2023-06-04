 4 die in road accident in Nagamangala 

June 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Four youths died when their car crashed into the rear portion of a moving truck near Thirumalapura Gate in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on the Bengaluru-Hassan highway early on Sunday.

The police said the victims, all in their early twenties, were employed in different firms in Bengaluru.

They were identified as Hemanth, who was at the wheel, Sharat, Dheeraj, and Yogesh. Two of them were natives of Tumakuru district, while one was from Ramanagara, and another hailed from Shivamogga.

“We don’t know where they were headed to. But, they had purchased new sets of clothes that suggested that they planned to visit a temple”, said a police official at Bellur police station, where a case has been registered.

The accident occurred around 4.30 a.m. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle after the accident and is absconding.

The bodies were shifted to Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences at B.G. Nagara in Nagamangala taluk, where post-mortem was conducted.