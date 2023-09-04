ADVERTISEMENT

4 dead after car hits parked truck on highway in Karnataka

September 04, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Shivamogga

Three children were injured when the car hit a parked truck near Chitradurga

The Hindu Bureau

The car hit a truck parked outside the carriageway at 7.30 a.m. near Chitradurga in Karnataka on September 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Four persons died and three children suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a truck parked on the roadside, near Mallapura Gollarahatti in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, on September 4.

The occupants of the car were travelling towards Bengaluru from Hospet.

Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga district Dharmendra Kumar Meena told The Hindu that the accident occurred around 7.30 a.m. The car, travelling towards Bengaluru, hit a truck that was parked outside the carriageway.

“Four persons died. Three children, who suffered injuries, have been hospitalised. They are all in trauma. We are ascertaining details of their residence and relatives,” he said.

