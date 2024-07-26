₹4 cr. for 19 start-ups in Kalyana Karnataka

To boost innovative start-ups in Kalyana Karnataka region, the State government has sanctioned ₹4 crore for 19 new entrepreneurs for establishing start-ups under ELEVATE programme, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge has said.

In a press release here on Friday, Mr. Kharge has said that funds have been sanctioned to identify 19 start-up firms, including 11 in Kalaburagi district, three in Ballari and two each in Bidar and Koppal districts and one in Raichur district.

Entrepreneurs have chosen various avenues such as biotechnology, information technology, agriculture, animal husbandry, education and banking.

Of the 19 organisations, seven start-ups will get funds of ₹25 lakh each and the remaining 12 start-ups will receive anywhere between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh each.

Congratulating the entrepreneurs, Mr. Kharge has appealed to graduate youths from the region to come forward for establishing more start-ups to create employment.