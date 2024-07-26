GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹4 cr. for 19 start-ups in Kalyana Karnataka

Published - July 26, 2024 10:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

To boost innovative start-ups in Kalyana Karnataka region, the State government has sanctioned ₹4 crore for 19 new entrepreneurs for establishing start-ups under ELEVATE programme, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge has said.

In a press release here on Friday, Mr. Kharge has said that funds have been sanctioned to identify 19 start-up firms, including 11 in Kalaburagi district, three in Ballari and two each in Bidar and Koppal districts and one in Raichur district.

Entrepreneurs have chosen various avenues such as biotechnology, information technology, agriculture, animal husbandry, education and banking.

Of the 19 organisations, seven start-ups will get funds of ₹25 lakh each and the remaining 12 start-ups will receive anywhere between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh each.

Congratulating the entrepreneurs, Mr. Kharge has appealed to graduate youths from the region to come forward for establishing more start-ups to create employment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.