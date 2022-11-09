4 attacked for trying to protect girl from harassment in Belagavi

A representational photo of a girl being harassed.

Four persons were injured on being attacked by a group of men who were harassing a girl, in Bailhongal in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on November 8 night.

The injured persons — Ataulla Hubballi, Munir Bepari, Rafiq Koravinakoppa and Mehboob Hubballi — are related to the girl. They are being treated in BIMS hospital.

They were attacked while trying to protect the girl allegedly from harassment by Sadiq Maniyar and his friends Ramzan Nadaf, Purkhan Jamadar, and Chaudappa Bandiwaddar.

A team of police officers, including Circle Inspector Ulavappa Satenahalli, visited the town.

A case has been registered.