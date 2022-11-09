Karnataka

4 attacked for trying to protect girl from harassment in Belagavi

A representational photo of a girl being harassed.

A representational photo of a girl being harassed.

Four persons were injured on being attacked by a group of men who were harassing a girl, in Bailhongal in Belagavi district of Karnataka, on November 8 night.

The injured persons — Ataulla Hubballi, Munir Bepari, Rafiq Koravinakoppa and Mehboob Hubballi — are related to the girl. They are being treated in BIMS hospital.

They were attacked while trying to protect the girl allegedly from harassment by Sadiq Maniyar and his friends Ramzan Nadaf, Purkhan Jamadar, and Chaudappa Bandiwaddar.

A team of police officers, including Circle Inspector Ulavappa Satenahalli, visited the town.

A case has been registered.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
crime
Related Articles
Murugha Mutt seer has committed unpardonable crime: Yediyurappa
Train officers on handling electronic evidence, HC tells trial courts and police
Co-operative society director among five arrested for cheating investors
Mysuru police crack former IB officer’s murder, arrest neighbour’s son and seize his car
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2022 11:29:16 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/4-attacked-for-trying-to-protect-girl-from-harassment-in-belagavi-karnataka/article66114028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY