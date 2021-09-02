Karnataka

4 arrested for assault on environmentalist, friends

The alleged assault took place on August 30 evening near Kambihalli in Chikkamagaluru district.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chikkamagaluru police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting environmentalist D.V. Girish and others.

Mr. Girish, in his complaint, had alleged that eight people assaulted him and his friends on August 30 evening near Kambihalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk. He had named only one person in the complaint but said there were eight people.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, on September 2, informed mediapersons that police identified all the accused and four had been arrested. The police were making efforts to arrest the remaining four.

Mr. Girish and his friends were returning to Chikkamagaluru after a field visit when they were assaulted by a group of youths. According to the complaint filed by Mr. Girish, the accused had teased his friend’s daughter, who was traveling with them, near Santhaveri. When Mr. Girish and others objected to their conduct, the youths followed their vehicle on two-wheelers and stopped them near Kambihalli. They threw stones at the vehicle and assaulted the travelers.

The video clip of the assault has gone viral.

The police booked a case under the POCSO Act, besides other sections of the IPC.


