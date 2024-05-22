ADVERTISEMENT

3D models of African Palaeolithic tools on display at Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum in Ballari

Published - May 22, 2024 04:38 pm IST - Kalaburagi

These 3D models of stone tools were purchased on the initiative of Prof. Ravi Korishettar, a renowned archaeologist and an authority on pre-history

The Hindu Bureau

3D model stone tools on display at Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological museum in Ballari. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

3D models of African Palaeolithic tools have been put on display at the Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum in Ballari, Karnataka.

These 3D models of stone tools, which are akin to the original, were purchased on the initiative of Prof. Ravi Korishettar, a renowned archaeologist and an authority on pre-history, from Bone Clone, a U.S. company, for display in the museum.

Nagaraj, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture, receiving the 3D model stone tools from museum committee members. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nagaraj, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture, received the 3D model stone tools from museum committee members Santosh Martin and M. Ahiraj, and put them on display.

Mr. Nagaraj said that people, especially students of history and archaeology, would hopefully take advantage of the rare artefacts on display at the well-curated museum.

The museum features as many as 15 clone skulls found in various parts of the world.

