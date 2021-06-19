3D, laser mapping of 125 monuments in 8 districts completed

It will help in better conservation and protection of monuments and in updating their database

The 3D and laser mapping of 125 monuments spread over 8 districts in south Karnataka region under the jurisdiction of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Karnataka, have been completed.

The exercise was taken by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) under the Karnataka Digital Heritage project. This entails 3D mapping of 844 protected monuments across Karnataka coming under the State Department of Archaeology.

While the report pertaining to105 monuments spread over 9 districts coming under Bengaluru division was submitted last year, the report on 125 monuments under Mysuru division was submitted recently.

While 7 monuments are in Chamarajanagar district, 12 are in Chikkamagaluru, 30 in Mandya, 3 in Kodagu, 30 in Hassan, 32 in Mysuru, 1 in Dakshina Kannada, and 10 in Udupi districts.

Sources in the State Archaeology Department said the exercise will help in better conservation and protection of monuments and in updating the database of heritage structures.

The data generated will help in future preservation, restoration and reconstruction of heritage sites and monuments.

The State Archaeology Department roped in the expertise of the KSCST for the projectusing geo-spatial and 3D laser scanning technologies in a phased manner by covering the heritage monuments in the four revenue divisions of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

The field survey for the 125 monuments in the Mysuru division commenced in October, 2020, after the restrictions on visiting places of interest and public gathering were lifted as part of the graded unlocking by the State government. The data submitted to the State Archaeology Department includes 3D mesh models and CAD drawings of the monuments along with generation of 3D and laser maps. All the maps have been geotagged.

From the conservation point of view the exercise entails creating a correct picture of the monument and delineation of the boundary and helps in 3D projections and in creating virtual tours in future.

The prominent monuments that were covered under the project include Lushington Bridge at Sathegala a portion of which was washed away in floods 3 years ago during monsoon.

Other monuments include Chennakeshava temple at Marale in Chikkamagaluru; inscriptions of Halebidu in Hassan; Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple, Rayagopura, Kalyani, and Narayanaswamy temple at Melukote in Mandya district; Srirangapatna Fort, Gomateshwara statue at Gommatagiri, Chamundeshwari temple, Mahabaleshwara temple, and Wellington Lodge in Mysuru district; Sri Ananthapadmanabhaswamy temple at Belle in Udupi; Raja’s tomb in Madikeri; and Durgaparameshwari temple at Balpa in Sullia taluk of Dakshna Kannada district.

The monuments in Belagavi and Kalaburagi revenue division are now pending and will be completed once the State unlocks fully.