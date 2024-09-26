GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3D heart-shaped mural display at 20 locations to highlight unhealthy habits

Published - September 26, 2024 12:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To mark World Heart Day,  Manipal Hospital has launched a 3D mural art project in Bengaluru. The unique artwork, which only reveals its full image when viewed from a distance, features a vibrant red heart symbolising the fight against unhealthy habits like smoking, alcohol addiction and obesity.

The heart-shaped mural has been created in association with Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The murals aim to ignite discussions on health and lifestyle choices, encouraging the public to reflect on personal habits they need to “unchain” from for better heart health and overall well-being.

“The heart mural, bound by chains, represents harmful habits that weigh people down. The community is urged to break free from these chains—whether it’s smoking, poor diet, or addiction—and take steps toward healthier living. This is the heart of the message that Manipal Hospital seeks to convey through the artwork, “ said a statement from the hospital.

This initiative is led by artists Baadal Nanjundaswamy, known for his spot art installations, and Mukesh Kumar, a 3D art specialist from Haryana. 

The murals are being displayed at over 20 key locations across the city. They are: Metro Stations (Cubbon Park, Indiranagar, M.G. Road, J.P. Nagar, Benniganahalli); Lalbagh; Mantri Mall; Tech Parks (Embassy Manyata, Embassy Golf Link, Embassy Tech Village and ITPL at Whitefield); apartment complexes (Prestige Tranquility, Whitefield and Purva Fountain Square, Marathahalli); Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Yelahanka and Kempegowda International Airport T1 & T2 (outside).

EOM/

