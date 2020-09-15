3D digitisation of heritagestructures planned

The Department of Archaeology will, in the association with other agencies, take up 3D digitisation of heritage monuments in Shivamogga district.
The programme will be launched on Wednesday.
The department has selected 12 monuments for the programme to be implemented in association with the Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat, the Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology and the Sahyadri Heritage Development Authority.
The monuments selected for the programme include Shivappa Nayak Palace, Kote Anjaneya Temple, Bheemeshwara Temple, Lakshmi Narasimha Temple at Bhadravati, Salageri Umapathi Temple at Salageri in Hosanagar taluk, Shivappa Nayak and Jain basadis.
Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat M.L. Vyshali will launch the programme.
3D digitisation would help retain the structures for future generations. Even if the structures are damaged due to natural calamities or any other reason, they could be restored with the help of 3D images. Besides, it would help people make a virtual tour of the monuments, said a communiqué from the district administration.
