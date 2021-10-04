397 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; 166 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

04 October 2021 19:48 IST

Karnataka reported 397 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s Monday bulletin. Many districts had no new cases.

Bengaluru Urban had 166 fresh cases and five deaths, the highest in the State.

There are 11,992 active cases in the State, while the positivity rate is 0.5%, and the case fatality rate is 3.27%. There have been 693 discharges.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of tests conducted was 78,958, and the number of vaccinations was 1,85,051.