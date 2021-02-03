395 new cases, three deaths

Bengaluru

The State on Tuesday reported 395 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,40,170. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,223. This is apart from 19 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 412 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,22,004. Of the remaining 5,924, 148 are in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.65%, the CFR touched 0.75%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 199 cases taking its tally to 3,99,286. With all the three deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,396. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 3,785. As many as 60,151 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 55,386 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,71,47,397.

Circular on U.K. returnees

State Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey has issued a circular directing officials to conduct follow up RT-PCR tests for all U.K. returnees who are home quarantined on the 7th day of arrival. This is required as part of continuous COVID-19 surveillance.

Vaccination

Although Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had earlier said that COVID-19 vaccination will not be conducted from January 31 till February 3 in view of Pulse Polio immunisation, it was held at five session sites in private hospitals in Belagavi. Of the 600 targeted beneficaries, 140 were innoculated marking a coverage of 23%.