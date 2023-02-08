ADVERTISEMENT

394 students get offers at Maharani’s College job mela

February 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

34 persons with disabilities also get appointment

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries during the job mela organised at the Maharani’s Science College for Women (autonomous) in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

At the job mela held in Maharani’s Science College for Women (Autonomous) here on Wednesday, 394 candidates got the appointment letters while several other students were selected for the interview round. A total of 1,127 candidates took part in the mela with about 34 persons with disabilities out of 94 getting the job offers.

The job mela was organised jointly by the Maharani’s College, Mysuru in association with Samarthanam, an organisation working for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

Joint Director of Collegiate Education Lakshman Kulagoda inaugurated the mela in the presence of Satish Chandrashekar of Samarthanam, College Principal D. Ravi, senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, Kiran and Parashuram Murthy and others.

Earlier, in his address, Mr. Kulagoda called upon the students to make use of the mela for developing their career.

He told the students to develop skills making use of various government schemes and programmes. Employability skills are key for developing a strong career, he added.

Mr. Satish said 65 job melas have been planned across the country for the employment of people with disabilities to mark Samarthanam’s 25 th anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amshi Prasanna told the students to develop skills necessary for the jobs. Mr. Ravi advised the students not to rely on government jobs and develop skills useful for getting jobs in the private sector.

