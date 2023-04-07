₹3.94 crore spent on KSRTC buses to bring people for Shivamogga airport inauguration  

April 07, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Around ₹3.94 crore was spent by the State government for bringing people in 1,600 Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses for the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport at Sogane. This information was obtained through an RTI filed by a citizen. The RTI reply states that the money for hiring these buses on contract basis was paid by an ‘executive engineer’ of Shivamogga district.

The lotus shaped airport at Sogane was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 amid much fanfare.

Akash Patil, who had sought the information through an RTI query, shared the reply received from KSRTC’s Shivamogga division on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reply states: “On February 27, to bring people to the city of Shivamogga from various taluks of the district for the inauguration of the airport, the Corporation had provided 1,600 buses on a contractual basis. The total bill for the buses was ₹3,93,92,565, and it was paid by executive engineer, Shivamogga.”

The inaugural event was reportedly attended by around one lakh persons. The district administration had put up a pandal, offered lunch to visitors and transport facilities. Prior to the day of the event, the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga had said that one lakh chairs had been ordered for the event, and arrangements were made for smooth distribution of food.

Many local opposition leaders had alleged that the airport inauguration had been turned into a BJP event.

KSRTC officials confirmed the figures. “As a corporation which is here to serve people, we provide buses on contract for political rallies, school trips, temples and fairs, and many other purposes. We ensure that the public is not caused any inconvenience on such occasions,” said V. Anbu Kumar, Managing Director, KSRTC.

The post shared by Akash Patil on social media yielded a lot of reactions.

“Built airport with people’s money, spent people’s money for inauguration, and say it is our party’s achievement.!” tweeted Chandrashekhara Shastri.

“This is awful! Needs to be stopped! Why did government pay to bring people to the airport for inauguration?” said Bharath H. Gowda on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT