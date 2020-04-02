‘391 persons who went to Nizamuddin have been identified so far in State’

As many as 391 persons from Karnataka who participated in a religious event held at a masjid in Nizamuddin, Delhi, have been identified so far , according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s office.

The statement, issued after a video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of all the States on measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, said the persons who attended the event had been kept under home/institutional quarantine. Efforts were also going on to trace the remaining persons who attended the event, the communiqué said.

“There is a possibility that they might have gone to various districts to take up religious activities and got stuck there due to lockdown. Therefore district administrations are directed to quarantine them wherever they are and report to the authorities concerned,” it said and observed that such a process requires a lot of enquiries and technical efforts.

“It has been decided to test all of them. Till now, 91 have been tested in Bidar, out of which 11 have tested positive. In Bengaluru more than 30 have been tested and all tested negative,” the communiqué said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has appealed to all religious leaders to cooperate with the government by creating awareness about the pandemic within their community.