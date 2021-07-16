39,000 students to write SSLC exam in 237 centres

A file photo of students at an SSLC examination centre.

MYSURU

16 July 2021 16:13 IST

Number of centres has gone up as only one student is permitted to write the exam in each desk, 12 students in each room

This year’s SSLC examination in Mysuru district will happen in almost double the number of centres that existed last year. And it’s even more challenging for the authorities of the Department of Public Instruction to supervise the examination process with100-plus centres added for the safety of students.

However, the steep fall in COVID-19 cases has come as a big respite for conducting the examination, in a new format, on July 19 and 22 though all recommended SOPs will be put in place at the centres so that students feel safe.

The number of examination centres in the district has gone up to 237 from 142 with only 12 students permitted to write the exam in each room and only one student allowed to sit at each desk. About 165 centres are in rural areas and 72 in urban centres. Majority of the centres are located in government schools and steps have been taken for disinfecting all centres.

“Unlike last year, there is a template now on how to conduct the exam amidst the pandemic and students and people are fully aware of the situation. Accordingly, we too made all necessary arrangements and took precautions. Through various platforms, we have interacted with the students and tried to dispel fears. Without any anxiety, students can appear for the exam,” said Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Panduranga.

A total of 38,989 students are appearing for the exam this year. Out of 661 schools, 257 are government, 124 aided, and 280 unaided.

Mr. Panduranga said 6,684 personnel deputed for the exam duty are vaccinated. Only vaccinated staff were chosen..

All measures have been taken for the safety of students. The roles and responsibilities of other departments for smooth and safe conduct of the exam have been explained in various meetings.

The Deputy Commissioner had a meeting with health and police officials over the examination and the Health Department staff will be deployed in each exam centre for screening students. The State Scouts and Guides have donated 40,000 surgical masks and they were distributed among the students.

“If students wish to stay in hostels, they can stay in hostels run by the Social Welfare Department and the Backward Classes Department. The routes where the number of buses have to be increased in view of the examination have been communicated to the KSRTC for necessary arrangements. The panchayats have taken responsibility in sanitizing the centres in rural areas and the Mysuru City Corporation in Mysuru city,” said Mr. Panduranga.