3.90 lakh hectares target for kharif sowing in Yadgir

Good rainfall in the last couple of days has encouraged farmers to revive agricultural activities and prepare land for kharif sowing in Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A majority of farmers likely to opt for green gram as there has been sufficient rain

Yadgir district has received good rainfall in the last couple of days encouraging farmers to revive agricultural activities and prepare land for kharif sowing.

Paddy, cotton, red gram, green gram, sugarcane and sunflower are the prime crops of the district. But, a majority of farmers are likely to opt for green gram as there has been sufficient rainfall during the pre-monsoon period.

The district authorities have set a target of 3,90,220 hectares for the kharif season this year. Of this, paddy will be taken up on 87,000 hectares followed by red gram on 96,000 hectares, green gram on 26,010 hectares and cotton on 1,66,000 hectares. The remaining area will come under sunflower, sugarcane, sesame and other crops.

The taluk-wise details of the crops that are going to be sown as per the target are as follows: Paddy 14,440 hectares in Shahapur, 9,622 hectors in Wadagera, 30,337 hectares in Shorapur, 21,666 hectares in Hunsagi, 5,625 hectares in Yadgir and 5,610 hectares in Gurmitkal taluk.

Red gram on 18,200 hectares in Shahapur, 11,500 hectares in Wadagera, 18,200 hectares in Shorapur, 12,500 hectares in Hunsagi, 20,000 hectares in Yadgir and 15,600 hectares in Gurmitkal taluk.

Green gram on 4,100 hectares in Shahapur, 2,500 hectares in Wadagera, 4,100 hectares in Shorapur, 2,560 hectares in Hunsagi, 7,600 hectares in Yadgir and 5,150 hectares in Gurmitkal taluk.

Cotton on 35,000 hectares in Shahapur, 22,000 hectares in Wadagera, 33,400 hectares in Shorapur, 19,000 hectares in Hunsagi, 33,600 hectares in Yadgir and 23,000 in Gurmitkal taluk.

Taluk-wise target

Of the total targeted area of 3,90,220 hectares, 73,855 hectares are in Shahapur followed by 46,967 hectares in Wadagera, 87,782 hectares in Shorapur, 57,136 hectares in Hunsagi, 71,476 hectares in Yadgir and 52,906 hectares in Gurmitkal.

The district has received 42 mm rainfall from January 1 to May 7 this year of which 17 mm was recorded in April. Farmers, who are very particular in opting for green gram, which is considered as a short-term and less expensive cash crop, are hopeful that they will get good yield this year as there has been good rainfall in the pre-monsoon season.

The Department of Agriculture has made preparations to store the required seeds and fertilizer to meet the demand.

Joint Director of Agriculture Abid S.S. said that seeds are in stock and they will be provided to farmers on demand.

A total of 5,002 quintals of paddy, 3,774 quintals of red gram, 1,470 quintals of bajra and 30 quintals of sunflower seeds are in stock. And, apart from these, 15,752 tonnes of urea, 1,825 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), 7,357 tonnes of complex fertilizer and 324 tonnes of muriate of potash (MoP) are in stock, he added.