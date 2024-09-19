390 idols immersed in eight ponds during procession lasting 32 hours in Belagavi

The Ganesh idol immersion procession in Belagavi that started on Tuesday ended on Thursday after nearly 32 hours, the longest in the recent years.

Various Ganesh Mandals immersed 390 idols in the eight immersion ponds built around the city.

However, the queue for immersion in some places was as long as three kilometres due to the limited number of immersion places.

Youth played Jhanj-Pathak drums and danced to the tunes of popular numbers. Folk artists performed along the way. Temporary stages were set up for artists and high-decibel sound systems were played along the route.

Officers of various departments worked in coordination. The police, revenue, and health departments and the city corporation, HESCOM, Fire and Emergency Services officers were on the streets till the end of the procession.

The police made elaborate security arrangements. Additional CCTVs were set up and their feed was examined regularly. Areas with limited lighting were illuminated with street and focus lights.

Additional patrol was set up in sensitive areas like the neighbourhood of mosques and dargahs.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled supervised the operations. Earlier, they and other officers held regular meetings with leaders of various communities.

Also, meetings were conducted for youth. Repeated offenders were warned of serious consequences.

Special forces and police personnel conducted route marches and bylane patrolling. A sky sentry vigil was introduced through high beam torches, cameras and drones.

Dr. Guled said that in various villages, members of various communities and members of panchayats were asked to stay near mosques and other sensitive places.

