GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

390 idols immersed in eight ponds during procession lasting 32 hours in Belagavi

The queue for immersion in some places was as long as three kilometres due to the limited number of immersion spots in the city

Updated - September 19, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Families offering puja before the immersion of Ganesh idols in the tank near Kapileshwar Temple in Belagavi.

Families offering puja before the immersion of Ganesh idols in the tank near Kapileshwar Temple in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The Ganesh idol immersion procession in Belagavi that started on Tuesday ended on Thursday after nearly 32 hours, the longest in the recent years.

Various Ganesh Mandals immersed 390 idols in the eight immersion ponds built around the city.

However, the queue for immersion in some places was as long as three kilometres due to the limited number of immersion places.

Youth played Jhanj-Pathak drums and danced to the tunes of popular numbers. Folk artists performed along the way. Temporary stages were set up for artists and high-decibel sound systems were played along the route.

Officers of various departments worked in coordination. The police, revenue, and health departments and the city corporation, HESCOM, Fire and Emergency Services officers were on the streets till the end of the procession.

The police made elaborate security arrangements. Additional CCTVs were set up and their feed was examined regularly. Areas with limited lighting were illuminated with street and focus lights.

Additional patrol was set up in sensitive areas like the neighbourhood of mosques and dargahs.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled supervised the operations. Earlier, they and other officers held regular meetings with leaders of various communities.

Also, meetings were conducted for youth. Repeated offenders were warned of serious consequences.

Special forces and police personnel conducted route marches and bylane patrolling. A sky sentry vigil was introduced through high beam torches, cameras and drones.

Dr. Guled said that in various villages, members of various communities and members of panchayats were asked to stay near mosques and other sensitive places.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.