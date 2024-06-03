GIFT a SubscriptionGift
39 residents of Marballi village near Mysuru take ill

Published - June 03, 2024 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 39 persons have taken ill in Marballi village on outskirts of Mysuru since Sunday.

A statement from the Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare officials said the persons, who had taken ill, had complained of vommitting and diarrhoea after consuming food at a house-warming ceremony in the village on May 31.

Out of the 39 persons complaining of vommitting an diarrhoea, 27 persons had been admitted to the district hospital for treatment while a temporary clinic had been set up in the village for round the clock treatment and monitoring of the residents.

The patients will be sent to the district hospital for further treatment, the note said.

The residents of Marballi in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru taluk complaining of vommiting and diarrhoea comes close on the heels of a similar outbreak in K. Salundi village near Mysuru in the last week of May after consumption of contaminated water. A youth died and about 70 others had taken ill in K. Salundi village.

Though the Health officials have attributed the outbreak of diarrhoea and vommitting in Marballi village to consumption of food at a house-warming ceremony in the village, a section of the villagers suspected water contamination to be the cause as residents of other villages, who attended the ceremony, had not been affected.

