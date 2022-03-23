39 bikes worth ₹50 lakh recovered, three arrested

The Whitefield police on Wednesday arrested three men who allegedly specialised in stealing two-wheelers and recovered 39 motorcycles worth ₹50 lakh from them.

The accused, Anand, 29, Mahalingaiah, 27, and Chittaiah, 26, hail from Andhra Pradesh and Tumakuru. According to the police, they would scout residential apartments in Whitefield, targeting those that did not have proper security measures.

“The accused are experts in breaking locks and using duplicate keys to steal bikes. They would take the stolen two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh and rural parts of Tumakuru where they would sell them at throwaway prices,” said a police officer.

After a series of bike theft cases were reported in the area, a special team was formed to track down the gang. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Whitefield) Girish S. said the police have handed over some of the recovered bikes to their respective owners after they received court permission. “We advise houses and apartment owners to ensure that adequate security measures are in place,” a police officer said.