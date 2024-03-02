38th batch Dy.SPs pass out from Mysuru’s KPA

March 02, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The 38th batch of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SPs-Civil) and Deputy Superintendents of Excise were passed from the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) here on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Alok Kumar, who was the chief guest, received the guard of honour. Senior police officers and the officials from the KPA were present. He also distributed prizes to the best probationary officers.

In his address, Mr. Kumar told the officers to work according to law and advised them to ensure that there were no complaints against them during their service. They were asked to work unbiased, working for the society and the country.

Among the six probationary officers, four are men and two are women. They underwent year-long training at the KPA from March last year.

KPA Director Lokesh B. Bhosale, KPA Deputy Director Niranjan N. Raj Urs were also present.

Ms. Vijayakranthi, probationary Dy.SP (Civil) won most prizes. The prize for the best firing went to Vijayakranthi, followed by the Best Outdoor, DG, IG cup, the Indoor Best, and also the Overall Best in the training.

On the occasion, the football ground, running track, PT nursery, drill nursery, mega classroom, Yoga Hall, and Nethravathi block at the KPA were inaugurated by the chief guest.