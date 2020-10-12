388 quintals of rice meant for PDS seized in raids

The Department of Food, Civil Services and Consumer Affairs officials has, under the Essential Commodities Act 1955, conducted raids at three or four locations in Ballari district and seized about 388 quintals of rice which was meant for distribution among people through the Public Distribution System (PDS) and also three vehicles that were used for transporting rice. The value of rice that was recovered was put at ₹ 10,10,568, in all.

As per information provided by officials, the raids carried out over the weekend were part of their constant vigil and sustained action against hoarders of essential commodities in that district.

Acting on a tip-off, Joint Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Sridhar, led a team of officials and police personnel and raided a house at Madhurai village in Kurgod taluk on Friday and seized 35.10 quintals of rice that was illegally stocked there. A case was registered against house owner Chetti Hanumanthappa.

The team then intercepted a truck that was carrying 317 quintals of rice worth ₹ 4,76,700 at Sirguppa town the same day. Apart from taking the truck, worth ₹ 7 lakh, into its custody, the team booked a case against the owners of the truck and a rice mill on the charge of illegally hoarding rice in large quantities.

In the third raid the same day, the team stopped another truck that was on its way from Idgah Maidan Bypass to Bengaluru Road illegally carrying 27.50 quintals of rice and seized the rice as well as the vehicle. A case was registered against five people at the APMC Police Station.

The officers said that they conducted one more raid on Sunday and seized 8.28 quintals of rice worth ₹ 21,528 from a truck at Sirisinakallu Canal Road in Hospete taluk. A case was registered at the Hospete Rural Police Station in this connection.