Karnataka

388 new cases, 3 deaths

Karnataka reported 388 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, taking the total infections to 9,39,775 and the toll to 12,220.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday that 470 patients were discharged. Bengaluru Urban continued to be on top in fresh cases reported with 201 infections. Of the three deaths, Bengaluru Urban accounted for two and Dakshina Kannada, one.

Cumulatively, 9,39,775 cases have been confirmed in the State, which includes 12,220 deaths and 9,21,592 discharges, the bulletin stated.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 3,99,087, followed by Mysuru at 53,448 and Ballari at 39,147. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,90,913, followed by Mysuru at 52,211 and Ballari at 38,510.

