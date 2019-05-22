384 officers, 128 micro observers, 128 counting assistants deputed

Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya has said that a total of 384 officers, 128 micro observers, and 128 counting assistants have been deputed for vote counting scheduled on Thursday at the Science College building where electronic voting machines have been kept amid tight security.

Speaking to reporters at the counting centre here on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that a total of 112 tables have been arranged in eight rooms of the Science College building for counting votes from six taluks in Chitradurga district and two taluks — Sira and Pavagada — in Tumakuru district which come under the Chitradurga Lok Sabha Constituency.

Votes from Molkalmuru, Hosadurga, Sira and Pavagada taluks would be counted in the four rooms on the ground floor of the building, while votes from Chitradurga, Challakere, Hiriyur and Holalkere taluks would be counted in the four rooms on the first floor of the building, she added.

There will be 18 to 21 rounds of counting of votes from the eight Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency.

Agents representing the candidates and political parties have been instructed to bring their identity cards and avoid bringing mobile phones into the counting centre. These agents should be present at 7.30 a.m. at the counting centre, she said. The election results are expected to be declared by 4 p.m. on that day.

Superintendent of Police Arun said that Section 144 would be clamped outside the counting station.

The sale of liquor has been banned for 24 hours on the day of counting. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deputed to maintain law and order during counting, he added. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sangappa was present.