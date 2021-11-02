382 teaching posts continue to remain vacant for years at UoM

MYSURU

02 November 2021 20:19 IST

Research activities may suffer unless appointments are done at the earliest, says VC

As many as 382 teaching posts in the University of Mysore (UoM) are vacant for many years and the existing student-teacher ratio affected the chances of the century-old university getting higher NAAC grades.

“Out of 664 sanctioned teaching posts, 382 posts continue to remain vacant. As many as 12 professors will be retiring this year. With 282 professors, associate professors and assistant professors, the academic activities are being run along with the support of 700-plus guest faculty,” said Vice-Chancellor G .Hemantha Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the issue has been brought to the notice of the State Government as the vacant posts may affect research activities in a longer run in the absence of permanent faculty for guiding research students.

The University had aimed for ‘A’ plus grade in NAAC accreditation. However, it lagged behind in two parameters after having successfully cleared other parameters.

“If the vacant posts had been filled and the student-teacher ratio was improved, the chances of getting higher NAAC grades were more.”

Prof. Kumar said guest lecturers cannot guide research students as per the UGC rules. Therefore, at least the faculty can be appointed on contract basis so that they could guide the research scholars, improving research activities on the campus.

The last time the University appointed teaching faculty was in 2007.

Another reason why research activities have been affected was non-release of research grants from the UGC to professors, in the form of projects. “The grants for projects have been stopped for the last three years. This has crippled research with no funds for carrying research activities,” he said.

The student-teacher ratio should be 1:15 but the current ratio stands at 1:19.56 in the wake of vacant teaching posts.

The University of Mysore was recently given ‘A’ Grade by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) in the 4th cycle. The University had expected a higher grade of A-Plus.

The dearth of faculty affected the ratio though the university has well-established infrastructure and facilities. About 52 per cent of posts are vacant and the government was permitted to fill up the posts in 2020 but it had to withdraw the consent over the pandemic situation. A six-member NAAC peer committee had visited the university and inspected the facilities.